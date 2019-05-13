  3. Regional
Kanchana 3 enters 25th day in theaters with Rs 130 crores worldwide gross

Kanchana 3 enters 25th day in theaters with Rs 130 crores worldwide gross

Kanchana 3 has grossed 70 crores in Tamil Nadu.

