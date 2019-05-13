Kanchana 3 enters 25th day in theaters with Rs 130 crores worldwide gross

Lmk May 13 2019, 2.08 pm May 13 2019, 2.08 pm

Raghava Lawrence’s summer blockbuster Kanchana 3 completes a glorious 25 days in theaters on Monday. The film has seen a rousing reception in both Tamil and Telugu. The Kannada dubbed version has done fairly well too after it released on May 1st. Kanchana 3 has made the best use of its franchise value and also the summer holiday season. The family audience and kids have taken a big liking to Kanchana 3. Sun Pictures have also done their part in making the film a popular phenomenon in the South.

Kanchana 3 has grossed 70 crores in TN (7.44 crores in Chennai city). Only a handful of films have crossed the 70 crores gross mark in the state. The total worldwide gross of Kanchana 3 is close to 130 crores. These are phenomenal numbers and gives Lawrence his career-best hit, bettering the numbers of Kanchana 2 back in 2015. Once in 4 years, he unfailingly delivers a hit with the Kanchana horror comedy franchise and the consistency is quite a revelation.

Kanchana 3 received underwhelming reviews upon its release on April 19th but that didn’t matter. The masses flocked theaters and gave the film a resounding victory. In the overseas space, Kanchana 3 has done its best numbers in Malaysia. Lawrence is now listening to scripts from leading names in Tamil cinema and is in the process of finalizing his next film here. He is already into the direction works of the Hindi remake of Kanchana, titled Laaxmi Bomb, with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.