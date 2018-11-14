Kanchana 3 eyes a summer blockbuster run just like the second part

Raghava Lawrence has tasted massive success with his Muni series of movies which fall in the horror comedy space. It started with the first part in 2007 and went on to the second part titled Kanchana in 2011 and the third part titled Kanchana 2 in 2015. The success level of these films has been getting progressively higher and higher, and Lawrence is seen as a trendsetter of sorts.

The fourth part of Muni titled Kanchana 3 will tentatively release on April 18, 2019, ahead of Good Friday. Earlier, the film was announced as a December release this year but there has been a big change in the release plan.

Oviya and Vedhika (who was a part of the first Muni as well) will share the screen space with Lawrence and one can be assured of oodles of glamour, as is the case with all Lawrence films.

Kanchana 2 had released in the summer of 2015 and was a humongous success in both Tamil and Telugu. Kanchana 3 would be looking to repeat this summer success story. Sun Pictures would be releasing the film and they are bound to position the film in the best possible manner to attract masses from all over the South.