Kanchana 3 Movie Review: The weakest flick in the long running Muni franchise

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 12.58 pm April 19 2019, 12.58 pm

Raghava Lawrence is back with the fourth installment in his long running Muni horror-comedy franchise. Kanchana 3 has all that the franchise is known for - extremely loud horror moments, madcap comedy from the Kovai Sarala - Lawrence - Sreeman - Devadarshini quartet, glamorous heroines (3 of them here), growling villains and of course the revenge angle, with the ghost involved in giving the finishing touches to the villains. Apart from being the usual timid ‘jumping jack’ Raghava, Lawrence also gets to be the prematurely old-looking Kaali, a character which mirrors his real life self of a messiah who takes care of the poor and needy and feeds countless kids at his ‘ashram’. Kaali calls himself ‘double mass’ and there is no shortage of over the top action scenes with the group of villains being bashed to pulp.

The film in fact begins on an action-packed note and you might wonder if you have walked into the wrong movie. Then the usual Kanchana template begins. Some of the horror segments are quite intense and scary, while the comedy is slapstick and physical, as expected. The masses are quite tuned into Lawrence’s fun formula thanks to the previous blockbuster Kanchana films and there are some chuckle worthy moments for them here too. Obviously, the B and C center audience ought to respond better to the film.

Kanchana 3 has been shot on an extremely grand scale by Lawrence, DoP Vettri and team. No one can dismiss this film as a tacky effort. On the downside, none of the songs register in the minds of the viewer. The previous parts in this franchise had at least a couple of chartbuster songs each!

Among the three heroines, it is the ever-gorgeous Vedhika who scores the maximum. The way she has maintained herself over the past decade or so, is praiseworthy. She also gets to showcase some comedy antics and passes muster. In general, the flirtatious scenes featuring Lawrence and the three heroines are in poor taste! The film’s extremely loud tone will put you off beyond a point, even though we walk in expecting just that!

Kanchana 3 is unfortunately the weakest edition in the Muni franchise. Writer - director Lawrence sticks to all his usual tropes which are just mildly engaging. In his portrayal of the Kaali character, he goes overboard in indulging in his own image. The absence of a strong character to drive the crucial backstory (like Sarathkumar in Kanchana and Nithya Menen in Kanchana 2) hurts the film badly.