Kanchana 3: Raghava Lawrence doubles the MASS factor in the recently released trailer

In 2007 when choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence made his film Muni, little did we realise that the film would gather tremendous response from the audience which would pave way for the actor to release three further versions of the same theme. Muni in 2007 was followed by Muni 2 : Kanchana in 2011, Muni 3: Kanchana 2 in 2015 and now it is Muni 4 : Kanchana 3. We sincerely hope that Lawrence stops with this and render relief to the audience.

The trailer of Muni 4: Kanchana 3, released on Thursday and we would take you through what the trailer offers as a precursor to the film. As expected, it has all those boxes of the usual elements of a horror film checked in. The trailer opens with a shot of a tall gate in an apparently uninhabited mansion in night followed by a bloody hand trying to grasp a wall. We also see a seemingly possessed Vedhika sitting in a flying sofa that lands with a thud. A car gets blown into pieces right in front of a temple and then we see the trembling legs of Vedhika.

Then Lawrence comes into the frame in a close-up shot mouthing his trademark “Semmakka Dhimakka” dialogue which reaches a crescendo with buffaloes running into a house. He also utters many punch dialogues. There is a new addition in this franchise in the form of Kabir Singh who looks to be the villain standing in the way of Raghava. Both of them share a conversation which ends in Lawrence saying “Nee mass na, naan double mass”. There is nothing new in the trailer. Humour is apparently absent. We might perhaps get to see it in the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, Muni 4: Kanchana 3 is expected to hit the screens soon. We hope this would be the swan song in this series.