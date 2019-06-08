Lmk June 09 2019, 5.05 pm June 09 2019, 5.05 pm

It has been a mixed summer for Kollywood. There have been some good successes while some recent big films have bombed too. There is no disputing the mega success of one film - Kanchana 3. Director-writer - lead actor-producer Raghava Lawrence stuck to his tried and tested horror comedy tropes and delivered yet another huge grosser. Kanchana 2’s numbers were surpassed by Kanchana 3, and that’s no mean feat. The film has grossed more than 70 crores in TN with a worldwide gross of more than Rs 130 crore. The theatrical share in TN is very good with Rs 37 crore (more than the lifetime TN gross of a few big recent films). Kanchana 3 is one of the biggest South grossers this year, along with films like Petta, Viswasam, Maharshi, F2 and Lucifer. It has done well in its Telugu and Kannada dubbed versions too.

Kanchana 3 was panned by critics on release day and they declared that the franchise had run its course and that Lawrence had run out of ideas. But the audience just lapped it up; the summer vacation also made it more convenient for kids to flock theatres in droves and enjoy the typical ‘Kanchana’ horror comedy scenes. After the failure of his recent films such as Motta Siva Ketta Siva and Sivalinga, Lawrence charted his comeback in style with Kanchana 3. It’s his career highest grosser and his second century grosser after Kanchana 2. He will certainly make one more part of Kanchana in the near future!