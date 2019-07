In Com Staff July 11 2019, 8.47 pm July 11 2019, 8.47 pm

Vedhika Kumar, who has been riding high on the success of her recent film Kanchana 3, was recently spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai.

The Muni actress looked low-key yet so chic in a light pink top and blue shorts, as she posed for the shutterbugs.

As per the reports, the Shivalinga actress was present for a movie screening.

The gorgeous lady is all set to step her foot in Bollywood, for the first time, and we cannot wait to witness her stellar performance already!

The Kalai actor is expected to share her screen space alongside Emraan Hashmi, for her Bollywood debut.