The big horror comedy summer special, Kanchana 3 has opened in theatres to positive initial response at ticket windows across Tamil Nadu. But the reviews from the media are on the negative side and the audience word of mouth is also mixed. The trade nevertheless expects a great opening weekend, next only to Viswasam and Petta this year in Tamil Nadu. Whether Kanchana 3 would be able to sustain after its opening weekend remains doubtful, going by the initial talk. At the end of the film, Raghava Lawrence flashes an end card that he would be back with the fifth installment of the Muni franchise, titled Kanchana 4. Of course, the final result of Kanchana 3 would determine whether a fifth part would materialize eventually. Each of the four parts so far have had a four years window between their release dates. Going by this trend, will Kanchana 4 be readied for a release in 2023? We have to wait and watch.

Kanchana 4 on the cards; will it happen as planned?

Kanchana 2 grossed more than 100 crore worldwide and was a rousing success in both Tamil and Telugu. The trade’s expectations from Kanchana 3 are hence really high. Anything short of the numbers achieved by Kanchana 2, would be considered a failure for Kanchana 3. As a writer - director, Raghava Lawrence has repeated all the tricks and techniques which worked wonders in the earlier parts of the franchise. Even if Kanchana 3 works and the next part goes on floors, one wishes that Lawrence delivers something fresh the next time around.