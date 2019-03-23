Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the Kollywood audience

Earlier this morning, Kangana Ranaut was announced to play the lead role in the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, titled Thalaivi, with director Vijay at the helm. Names were Nayanthara and Vidya Balan were being considered, but the mighty role went to the Manikarnika actress in style. However, the choice of Kangana Ranaut playing Jayalalitha has not gone well with the Tamil cinema audience who are expressing their disappointment on social media. The netizens feel that the nativity will not be seen if a not-so-relatable actor like Kangana plays the role of the former Tamil Nadu leader who has been so closely associated with the people of the state for a long time.

Also, it is not an easy task for the audience to imagine an unfamiliar face as Jayalalitha. Social media users also feel that there are high chances of the film encountering dubbing issues. This being the case now, the makers of Thalaivi have a herculean task to pull off the biopic with conviction. If they prove the netizens wrong and come out with a satisfying product, that in itself, will be a great success to cherish. Being made as a trilingual in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the film has music scored by G.V.Prakash and cinematography by Nirav Shah. Bankrolled by Vibri Media, the film will be called as Jaya in the Hindi version.

வேற நடிகையே உங்களுக்கு கிடைக்கலையா ஜெயலலிதா கேரக்டருக்கு நடிகை வரலட்சுமி பொருத்தமா இருந்திருப்பாங்க — G M P CHiyaaN (@g_chiyaan) March 23, 2019

Bad choice! — Sivathanu / சிவதாணு (@spremshankar) March 23, 2019

On the other hand, director A Priyadhaarshini is also making a biopic on Jayalalitha titled, The Iron Lady, that has Nithya Menen essaying the legendary politician's role. The Gautham Menon directed web series on Jayalalitha has Ramya Krishnan playing the titular role. Apart from these three filmmakers, Bharathiraja and Lingusamy are also said to be in plans to do a film on the life of Jayalalitha. Stay tuned for more updates.