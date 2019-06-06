Lmk June 06 2019, 3.02 pm June 06 2019, 3.02 pm

AL Vijay is the most prolific director in Tamil cinema. Most of his recent films have flopped but his films continue to release at regular intervals. His most recent Devi 2 (which quickly followed his April release Watchman) has been met with negative reviews from the media but the response at the box office has been fair, due to patronage from the summer family audience. Devi 2 has reportedly grossed close to 3.7 crores in Tamil Nadu after its opening 3 days (67 lakhs in Chennai city). The numbers are far better than Watchman, and Devi 2 is on its way to posting respectable numbers. Vijay’s next is titled Thalaivi, the much-awaited biopic of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. In a recent chat with the Tamil media, Vijay shared some details on his plans for Thalaivi.

“For the next 1 year and a half, I’ll be occupied with Thalaivi. It will portray the life of a strong woman who comes up and makes a mark in a male-dominated society. Kangana is putting on weight to suit the part, she is also taking up Tamil classes and Bharatanatyam lessons. The film will be starting from Jayalalithaa madam’s 16th year. We’ll be bringing in makeup specialists from the USA to work on Kangana’s look. We’ll be starting the shoot of the film in July end. The actors to play the other key characters such as MGR and Sasikala haven’t been confirmed yet. The opportunity to work with ace writer Vijayendra Prasad is proving to be quite enriching for me”, said Vijay.