The name Kangana Ranaut these days has become synonymous with controversies. While first, it was the Hrithik Roshan issue, then it came to the direction credit issue of her film Manikarnika with director Krish. Further on it was the jibe at Alia Bhatt and recently it came down to Taapsee. In most cases, Rangoli, sister of Kangana, who, through her social media handle, takes a potshot at the stars. While that is on one side, we do have some information about one of Kangana's future films, which is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa. We hear that the Tanu Weds Manu heroine will be involved actively to learn Tamil and also Bharatnatyam.
The biopic where Kangana plays Jayalalithaa is called Thalaivi and will be directed by AL Vijay. The film will be called Jaya in Hindi. Bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Indhuri and Shailesh R Singh, Thalaivi/Jaya will start shooting from October. Talking about the preparations for the role, our sources suggest, “Kangana is right now learning the Tamil language so that she can mouth her lines correctly. As Jayalalithaa was also a prolific Bharatnatyam dancer, Kangana is learning the dance form also very diligently”. Sources also state that Bharatnatyam will play an important part in the movie’s narrative and will have a special mention.
Since this is an important film that will be showcasing a pivotal person in Tamil Nadu's history, the unit is taking the utmost care in every step. They have also reportedly taken permission from Jayalalithaa's nephew Deepak Jayaraman so that there are no rights issues later on. The film would first begin to shoot in Mysuru, where the former CM spent most of her childhood, and then proceed to Tamil Nadu. It has to be recalled that there is one more biopic on Jayalalithaa under Priyadarshini's direction where Nithya Menen reprises Jayalalithaa's role. And Gautham Menon is doing a web series on Jayalalithaa where Ramya Krishnan is doing her role. With so many people doing the same story of the former CM, let us see which film hits the screen first and whose is best!