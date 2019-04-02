Kangana Ranaut to learn Bharatanatyam for Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi!

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 5.02 pm April 02 2019, 5.02 pm

Having started out as a bubbly actress, Kangana Ranaut has established herself as one of the most powerful performers in the country. Many of her movies including her most recent - Manikarnika, have shown that she can pull off women-centric movies with ease and is well and truly up for the challenge. Ever since the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ms. J. Jayalalithaa, a number of filmmakers have announced that they would be making a biopic on her. Director Gautham Menon has already started work on his biopic web-series, as has director A Priyadhaarshini. It was then announced that director Vijay had also started work on his version and had roped in Kangana to play the titular character. Now, we have an interesting update on this movie.

Titled Thalaivi, director Vijay's biopic on Jayalalithaa will be bringing back Kangana to Tamil cinema after a gap of over 11 years, for she had made her Tamil debut with the 2008 Jayam Ravi starrer Dhaam Dhoom! Talking about her preparations for this biopic, Kangana says, "Jayalalithaa was a very prominent public figure and to play her convincingly, I have to adopt all her mannerisms. She was a wonderful classical dancer, so I have also decided to learn Bharatanatyam." Besides this, there are also talks that Kangana is planning to learn Tamil, to be able to dub her own lines.

Thalaivi, being produced by Vishnu Induri, has its script written by Vijayendra Prasad who has also penned Manikarnika and Baahubali. This movie is said to be a Tamil-Hindi bilingual, with its title being Jaya in Hindi. The makers are reportedly paying a massive sum as Kangana's remuneration for Thalaivi. Pre-production work is underway and Kangana is expected to begin her preparation for this movie after completing her commitments for Mental Hai Kya and Panga. Stay tuned for further details...