Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest paid Indian actress

On her birthday which fell on 23rd March, Kangana Ranaut’s inclusion in the magnum opus Thalaivi was made official. The Jayalalithaa biopic marks her return to the Tamil industry after a gap of more than 10 years since her debut with Dhaam Dhoom, back in 2008. While some netizens have expressed their shock and disbelief over this choice of the film’s director AL Vijay, some have called it a worthy and brave move. Apart from all the interesting facts about the film, we hear that Kangana, being one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, demanded a paycheck of 24 crores to which the team ultimately gave in. An unnamed source from the makers’ unit confirms the same, “Yes, it is indeed true that Kangana has been paid 24 crores for her inclusion in the film. The decision came as a result of her big market, which has gone up even more thanks to Manikarnika’s performance at the box office.”

The shoot for Thalaivi will kick-start in a couple of months. Vijay is now assembling the supporting cast of the film, who will be packed with known faces from both the Tamil and the Telugu industries. Kangana will also be putting in her best efforts to learn Tamil for the role, as it is a must-have for this film which tracks and depicts the life of an unforgettable Tamil leader.

Composer GV Prakash, after making waves in Bollywood with his score for Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, will be returning to the Hindi scene with Thalaivi. The cinematography will be taken care of by Nirav Shah, who is a regular in most of AL Vijay’s films.