Kangana Ranaut's Chennai sojourn for Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut’s most ambitious film, Manikarnika is all set to release on January 25th in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. An event was held in Chennai on Friday night to launch the Tamil trailer of this film about the valorous Rani of Jhansi. Kangana dropped in almost 2 hours late, dressed regally in a silk saree. She regretted the fact that in her career spanning almost 12 years, this was the first patriotic film that she has done. She wished that more such films were made by the Indian film industry.

Manikarnika is co-directed by Kangana who took over after director Krish walked out of the project. Kangana said that she directed most of the drama in the film while the action-packed sequences were supervised by Krish. Kangana added that being a lightweight woman of slender stature, it was quite a challenge for her to get the stunt sequences right, as the warrior queen riding a horse. She also expressed pride in working with great talents such as story - screenplay writer Vijayendra Prasad.

One of the producers of Manikarnika, Kamal Jain was also present at this media meet. He said that after Hindi, the Telugu and Tamil industries were the biggest revenue generators in the country and hence they were going for a simultaneous release in all these 3 languages on January 25th.