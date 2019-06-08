In Com Staff June 08 2019, 7.30 pm June 08 2019, 7.30 pm

Arjun Reddy fame actor Vijay Deverakonda had spun magic on many ever since he joined the Industry. Now, he has become one of the biggest stars as he has been giving hits after hits. We have already told you that he is currently busy with his upcoming film Hero which is to be directed by Anand Annamalai. It is also known that actor Diganth is making his comeback with this movie! Now, Dignath has spoken to a leading media and confirmed that he is indeed playing a mentor to Vijay in this film!

Speaking to the leading media Diganth said, “I play the brother to Malavika Mohanan, the leading lady in the film. I am the owner of a big racing company and a racer myself in the film. I find a young amateur biker off the streets and mentor him. This is Vijay’s character in the film.” He also added saying that the shooting for the film is currently underway in Noida. “The circuit is very busy, so we’ve got to shoot only when they’re free. But, I’m completely thrilled about this film, which sees two of my biggest passions, bikes, and acting come together,” said Diganth. He also revealed to the leading daily that he was surprised when he got the call for this role. “I was quite surprised that I got a call for a film about biking, without me outwardly pursuing it. Members of the team happened to watch Katheyondu Shuruvagide and liked my performance and thought I was apt for the role. The fact that I am into biking only proved to be beneficial,” he said.