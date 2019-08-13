In Com Staff August 13 2019, 3.11 pm August 13 2019, 3.11 pm

Challenging star Darshan is no stranger to scandals and this time he's in the news again for beating his wife. With the actor having been accused of domestic violence multiple times, even serving a jail term for the offense, we wonder if his wife Vijayalakshmi should be in a victim counselling programme as she has not filed for divorce yet.

Back in September-October 2011, Darshan had spent 15 days in remand after being arrested for assaulting his wife Vijayalakshmi. The case had moved to the court, but Vijayalakshmi turned hostile after three years and changed her statement to claim that she had sustained the injuries from a fall in the bathroom. It was rumoured a senior Sandalwood actress mediated between the couple and Darshan was acquitted. On Saturday evening, rumours erupted on social media that Vijayalakshmi had visited a hospital in Padmanabhanagar to treat what looked like assault wounds. Darshan was accused of having beat up his wife again, at her apartment in Banashankari on Saturday evening. It was alleged that the hospital had informed the local police station as they were duty-bound, but a case was not registered. Even more detailed versions of the alleged assault claimed on social media that Vijayalakshmi's mother had also sustained a fracture in the arm. Another popular Sandalwood actor who live in the same apartment building as Vijayalakshmi tried to intervene and was also attacked, it was rumoured. When contacted by media houses, both the local police and the hospital denied any such incident.

It may be noted that Darshan had been named the ambassador to the Karnataka health department while he was in jail for wife-beating and actress Nikitha Thukral was banned for three years for having an affair with Darshan: We know that according to authorities, Darshan can do no wrong. The rumour incident on Saturday night would also have ended after the small-scale ripple, had it not been for Vijayalakshmi's attempt to clear the air. At 11.12 a.m on Sunday, Vijayalakshmi issued a statement on her micro-blogging site account - "All the rumours doing rounds are baseless..." The one-line statement was to quash the stories, but what was till now a whisper, was now out on public domain and Vijayalakshmi is yet to reply to any of the concerned comments she received. After he was acquitted in February 2013, two complaints have been filed against him in the same vein. In March 2016, two complaints were filed against Darshan - one by the security at Vijayalakshmi’s apartment complex, who claimed that he was punched by the actor for not letting him in, and the second from Vijayalakshmi herself who sought for the police to warn him on 'objectionable behaviour'. Darshan's 51st movie Yajamana, which was released in March this year took him to the 50-crore club and is the highest grosser in the Sandalwood box office till now this year.