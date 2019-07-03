In Com Staff July 03 2019, 6.02 pm July 03 2019, 6.02 pm

It is official! Popular Kannada star Sriimurali’s upcoming movie Bharaate will hit the screens on September 27. Ever since the news came out on social media, fans have been going crazy. The roaring star is collaborating with director Chethan Kumar of Bahaddur fame for this romantic action flick. The hype is almost palpable and quite understandably so. It is not usual for a movie to have nine high profile villains. Even if a movie does have more than one baddie, it is rare to see a hero taking issue with more than one villain at a time. Bharaate will have nine villains trying to bog Sriimurali down in the climax.

The movie was to release in August, but due to the challenge that lies in organizing shoots with too many stars, the release date was pushed to September. However, Sriimurali was all praises of the slick way in which director Chethan handled all the stars, including himself. Sandalwood actors like Saikumar, Ravi Shankar, Ayyappa Sharma, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa, Raju Waade, Manmohan, Uggram Manju and Deepak are part of the cast. Popular actor Srileela will be the female lead of the movie. Music is by Arjuna Janya and Supreeth is the producer. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer of the movie, which is director Chethan Kumar venture after the romantic comedy, Bharjari.