Kannada star Vijay arrested on charges of assaulting gym trainer

If you thought Bollywood stars are the only ones with controversies, read this. A Kannada actor named Vijay (also known as Duniya Vijay) is packing a punch but not in his movies. According to a report in IANS, the actor along with three of his friends was arrested for assaulting a gym trainer named Maruti Gowda.

Assistant Police Commissioner (West) of Ravi Shankar stated, "We have taken Vijay, 44, and his three friends into custody on a complaint by the victim's relative Katti for questioning though there are conflicting reports about the crime and its reasons."

Reportedly, the complaint states that Gowda was forcibly taken into a car outside an event hall on Saturday night and was assaulted in a moving car. Katti in his complaint has stated, "The accused and the victim went to watch a bodybuilding event at the Ambedkar Bhavan in the city centre on Saturday night and quarreled over some issue. They forcibly pushed Maruti into a car and drove away, thrashed him for over an hour while driving around the city."

However, Vijay has denied the incident. The actor told the police that it was his fans who attacked Maruti for abusing him during the event. Assistant Police Commissioner Shankar said, "We will investigate the case after recording the statement of the victim, admitted at a private hospital with bruises. We will present the accused in a city magistrate court for remand and questioning.”

The actor is currently out on a bail. A police official said, "Vijay is on bail after he was arrested in another case on June 8 on charge of obstructing police from investigating an accidental death of two stunt actors by drowning during a film shoot in a city lake in November 2016, in which he was the hero.”

Vijay is known for his movies like Duniya, Chanda, Junglee, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam and Jayammana Maga. This year he even made it to the Forbes list of wealthy Indians in the entertainment world.