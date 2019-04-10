Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to have a power-packed cameo in Shreyas K Manju's debut film Paddehuli

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 4.40 pm April 10 2019, 4.40 pm

It is already known that director Guru Deshpande’s next, the musical Paddehuli, launches Shreyas K Manju, the son of veteran producer K Manju. This debut film of Shreyas has many stars added to its cast. Audience will not only get to see V Ravichandran and Sudharani reuniting on-screen after many years, they will also get to see some major stars doing powerful cameos. The director has already revealed that Rakshit Shetty is playing a major cameo role in this film. Now, we hear that Power star Puneeth Rajkumar will also be seen doing a power-packed cameo in this!

According to our source, “Puneeth Rajkumar will be doing a cameo in Shreyas’ next film Paddehuli and his character will create a major twist in the last 15 minutes of the film. This will be the highlight of the film and his presence was being kept under wraps to make sure the suspense is good till the end!” Since the film is all set to be released on April 19, we may expect an official confirmation regarding this very soon! Paddehuli’s trailer was launched by Darshan, and the audio launch was graced by Sudeep.

Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring 10 different songs for this movie all pertaining to different moods. He has also given the background score for this film. Just nine days are left for the film’s release and the team will be coming up with the film’s trailer, which will be released on PRK Audio Channel on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates!