In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.47 pm June 19 2019, 11.47 pm

It was reported a few days back that the super hit TV reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, is all set to be back on television. As already known Kannadadha Kotyadhipathi is the Kannada version of the Hindi quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Now, according to latest reports, Colors Kannada and Studio Next are bringing back Kannadada Kotyadipathi for the fourth season. Reportedly the show is set to premiere on June 22nd. While the previous season was hosted by Actor Ramesh Aravind, the upcoming season will be hosted by actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Auditions were held a while back and now it looks like the producers are all ready with the show!

Puneeth isn’t a new face to television as prior to this he has hosted the popular family game show, Family Power. Reports also state Kannadada Kotyadipathi has bagged Santoor Soap as presenting partner for the show, powered by Eastern Masala and Rin and will also have Chandrika Soap as Special Partner. The promo of the show was shared a while back and the audience absolutely loved the inspiring thought shown in it. The show will also be available on Voot after it is aired on the TV channel. The first three seasons of the show were aired on Star Suvarna, the Kannada channel by Star India.

Auditions for the same were held in Hubli, Mysore, Davangere, Mangalore and Bangalore. Obviously, people came in large crowds to these venues, to try their luck. Let’s wait and see who all got selected and among them who all get to win the big prize money! Both this show and Kaun Banega Crorepati are adapted from the iconic global show - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The show in Hindi has been a huge hit and even the Kannada version has gained a lot of popularity over the seasons. Let’s see how it performs this year!