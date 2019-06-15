In Com Staff June 15 2019, 5.31 pm June 15 2019, 5.31 pm

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Kannathil Muthamittal was a film that was loved by the audiences. It talked about a sensitive issue - adoption and also the Sri Lankan Tamil crisis. It featured Madhavan and Simran as parents of three children. They played the characters of Thiru - a Tamil writer and Indira - his wife, respectively. Today, Madhavan has announced on his social media page that he and Simran would be collaborating after seventeen years, in his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan is quite excited about his film and has been regularly posting updates about it.

Madhavan is making his debut as a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a film based on the former scientist and aerospace engineer from the Indian Space Research Centre (ISRO), who was wrongly accused of espionage and was put behind the bars. He was recently acquitted and cleared off of all the wrong accusations. Madhavan had started this film in early 2017 and he has been shooting for this in various places. As the latest development on this movie, the actor took to his social media handle to inform that yesteryear dream-girl Simran will be joining his team as Mrs. Nambi. He also mentioned with fondness that they are uniting after these many years, after Kannathil Muthamittaal.