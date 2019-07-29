In Com Staff July 29 2019, 4.30 pm July 29 2019, 4.30 pm

Dulquer Salmaan has become a household name now. The actor has won several hearts through his cute antics and to-die-for smile. The actor has not only been loved by the regional audiences, but he is also now becoming a hot favourite among the Bollywood audience too. Now, it is already known that DQ is preparing for this 25th film, titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. This Tamil film has been directed by debutante Desingh Periyasamy. Since this will be his landmark film, fans are even more excited about it! As Dulquer celebrated his birthday on Sunday, the makers of this upcoming film released the trailer, to give his fans a gift from his side! Needless to say, the trailer looks fun and also adventurous!

In the trailer, we see that DQ and VJ Rakshan are two friends who love to party and be carefree. The video starts with DQ saying that they have been to parties but now is the time to enjoy life as a party. Ritu Varma plays the female lead in this film and we see romance brewing between Dulquer and her, from the start itself. The first part of the trailer is filled with romance, happy moments and DQ’s cute romantic stances. It is after that we see a sort of twist which comes in with Gautham Menon. From what can be understood, a murder takes place and from then on, everything seems to go haywire. It is worth a mention here that Gautham Menon looks absolutely amazing as the antagonist!

Watch the trailer below :