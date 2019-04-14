Karamjit Anmol talks about Binnu Dhillon and Kavita Kaushik's ongoing controversy!

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 1.42 pm April 14 2019, 1.42 pm

Kavita Kaushik’s sour words for Binnu Dhillon raised a stir in the Punjabi film industry. Her comment of not working with the actor seemed like a personal attack on him. While Binnu Dhillon handled this remark very maturely we wanted to ask comedian actor Karamjit Anmol about the same. Karamjit Anmol has recently finished his project with actress Kavita Kaushik and has worked with Binnu Dhillon in quite many movies. When we asked him about the same he said, "I wouldn’t want to comment on anything that has happened between them as I have immense respect for Binnu Dhillon. My association with the actor goes back to some 20 years and I can’t speak or hear ill about him at all. Whatever has happened between Kavita and Binnu is their matter and I have never felt this way about Binnu Dhillon."

He also mentioned that he relished working with Kavita Kaushik in the upcoming movie 'Mindo Taseeldarni'. Even though the duo has a major difference in their height yet the chemistry between the two has been amazing and he enjoyed shooting with the actress. The movie is under his own production house. Currently, Karamjit Anmol is all in the news for his melodious song Naina from Manje Bistre 2.