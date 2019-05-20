Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar come forward to support Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 7.43 pm May 20 2019, 7.43 pm

Bollywood celebs are nowadays seen supporting each other's releases but it is rare to see their support pouring in for regional films, especially Punjabi releases. Recently, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar promoting the forthcoming release Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta in lead roles.

While Kareena spoke in Hindi and reminded the audiences that the film releases on May 24, Karan, on the other hand, tried his hand at Punjabi and supported the film.

The film is directed by Karan R Guliani and stars Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal as the lead couple for the very first time. Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is a romantic comedy which has been written by Naresh Kathooria, who is also the screenplay and the dialogue writer of the film. Music and the background of the film have been given by Jatinder Shah.

The project is produced by Sumit Dutt, Eara Dutt and Anupama Katkar. Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh will release under the banner Sumit Dutt, Dreambook & Leostride Entertainment Production.