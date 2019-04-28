Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Diljit Dosanjh, watch video

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 11.47 am May 07 2019, 11.47 am

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most renowned and grounded celebrities in the film industry. The gentleman is quite a few Hindi films old and has tasted success for his work. But that doesn’t really seem to separate him from his innocence and roots. Ever since Diljit forayed into Bollywood, he has maintained being a staunch fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kylie Jenner. Well, Diljit’s Instagram activities surely back his claims.

Now, the Phillauri actor has taken his love for both the beauties to a different level altogether. His new single, Kylie + Kareena, is said to be a tribute to both his favourites and, we guess, Bebo is left impressed by Diljit’s work. In a video shared by a super-excited Dosanjh on his Instagram, we could see the very stunning Kareena going gaga over Diljit’s single and she also raved praises on his child-like personality. The Veere Di Wedding actor said, “I am really, really, actually humbled that Diljit has sung this song which is with my name in it. I have never really had a song. I definitely know ki do picture ki hai Diljit ke sat, zyada baat nahi karta hai woh but that's what I like about him that he doesn't really, really talk at all too much."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video here:

She further added, "But, he has expressed his feelings and his love to me through this song so, I just want to say that he is a fan of mine but after doing two films with Diljit, main aapse yeh kehna chahti hun ki main aapki bahut badi fan hun and you have really, really done well in my next film with you. So, hopefully, we'll do a third film together aur usme zyada baat karenge is baar. That you have to promise me. So, thank you for this honour and I wish you all the best for the song.”

Watch Diljit’s latest single Kylie + Kareena here:

Now, that Kareena has acknowledged Diljit’s craze for her, we now wait for Kylie’s reaction! *winks*

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh were last seen together in Udta Punjab and their next outing is Good News, which will hit the big screens on December 27, 2019.