Karthi 19 team is now on a break; next schedule to start in July

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.53 pm April 30 2019, 11.53 pm

Karthi recently started to shoot for his untitled next film with director Jeethu Joseph, that also has Jyothika, Sathyaraj, and 90 ML fame Anson Paul in the star cast. Karthi and Jyothika play siblings in this emotional thriller that has music by Govind Vasantha. He is also committed with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame for a romantic action entertainer that is tentatively called Karthi 19, signifying the actor's 19th film in his career. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Garuda Ram, is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

The team of Karthi 19 is now on a break and the shooting for the film will resume from July. We got in touch with our source close to the production unit who said, "Karthi has started to shoot for his film with Jeethu Joseph and that film is being planned as a quickie. He will be joining the sets of Karthi 19 in the month of July and that is when we will resume the shooting. Rashmika and Garuda Ram are also busy with their respective commitments until then. The tentative plan is to resume the shoot by early July and if things go as per plan, we are looking to wrap the film's shooting by November. The release date is not fixed and we will make an announcement on that once it is finalised."

On the technical front, Karthi 19 has music by the talented duo, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame.