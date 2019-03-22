Karthi allots bulk dates for Ponniyin Selvan, will wrap up 3 films before that

The phenomenal success of Kadaikutty Singam brought up Karthi's name in the market as a bankable star whose films are being closely monitored. Though a flop in Dev halted his success streak, Karthi has 3 interesting projects in his kitty which he will be wrapping up this year, before starting work on Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which will start rolling in February 2020.

Ponniyin Selvan requires a bulk call sheet of over a 100 days from Karthi, as he will be a central character in the proceedings. A reliable source in the know tells us, "The actor will be taking up a different makeover for the film, and will have to dedicate himself wholly. As he plays one of the most important characters in the story, he will not be able to work on any other project during the shoot, which in turn forces him to complete his other films this year." Vikram, Jayam Ravi and STR are few others who are in consideration for this huge biggie which will be produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions.

Karthi's Kaidhi will be the first of the three releases, as the film has almost reached the end of shoot with just a week of talkie portions in the balance. The actor is also working on his family entertainer with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and will soon start shooting for his new film with Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph, which also has Jyothika in a pivotal role.