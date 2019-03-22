image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
Karthi allots bulk dates for Ponniyin Selvan, will wrap up 3 films before that

mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan requires a bulk call sheet of over a 100 days from Karthi, as he will be a central character in the proceedings.

