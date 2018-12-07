Karthi finalises his next with this young and efficient director!

According to the latest reports in Kollywood, Karthi has signed his next film which would be helmed by Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Touted to be an action thriller, it will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures who had earlier collaborated with the actor for his super hit cop thriller Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru. This project will be made as a quickie and will go on floors as soon as the actor sees through the release of his travelogue drama Dev, which is gearing up to hit the screens in January.

Lokesh, who had impressed one and all with his debut film Maanagaram, has been working on this script for close to a year apart from aiding Guhan Seniappan with the writing for the web series Vella Raja. The director had recently met Karthi for a final narration, receiving the go-ahead from the actor immediately. According to sources close to the team, the film will have music by Sam CS and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

Karthi is currently taking a break, listening to more scripts which he will be working on in 2019. The actor has been in talks with Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and is also in the news for Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad’s next script which will be directed by a debutant.