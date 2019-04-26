In Com Staff April 26 2019, 6.50 pm April 26 2019, 6.50 pm

Karthi's last film was Dev which got completely washed out at the box office with mixed to negative reviews from the audience and the critics. His next release would be Kaithi that is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maangaram fame and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. This action thriller is said to showcase Karthi in a different look and style and the film's mood is also said to be completely contrasting from the actor's previous movies. Kaithi is in the post-production stages now and the film is expected to release around June or July.

Meanwhile, we now hear that Karthi is simultaneously listening to interesting scripts from promising filmmakers during his leisure time. Our sources state, "Karthi is currently shooting for his 19th film with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. During the shoot break, he recently met director Gaurav (Sigaram Thodu, Thoonganagaram fame) and listened to his script. Karthi really liked the script and is likely to sign it up. But, things aren't finalized yet.". Director Gaurav's last venture was Ippadai Vellum that had Udhayanidhi Stalin and Manjima in the lead roles. The film received a not-so-good response from the audience and failed to make an impact.

Karthi to team up with Sigaram Thodu director Gaurav?

Keeping these projects aside, Karthi has two other interesting biggies in his line up. The first one is the untitled film co-starring Jyothika and Sathyaraj, under Papanasam fame Jeethu Joesph's direction. The second film is the historical epic, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. This mega budget venture will apparently have Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Keerthy Suresh as the other leads.