Karthick Naren drops Naadaga Medai to work with Arvind Swami again?

Young director Karthick Naren impressed one and all with his debut film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which was looked at as the best film of 2016. His sophomore film Naragasooran starring Arvind Swami, Sundeep Kishan and Shriya is still lying in the cans, thanks to the dispute between its two co-producers Gautham Menon and Badri Kasturi. Karthick and Gautham Menon had an open spat on Twitter a few months ago regarding the issue, which was later silenced out through official statements from both sides.

The director was soon supposed to start work on his third film Naadaga Medai, a city-based drama with Gautham Karthik and Kaalidas Jayaram in the lead. However, it looks like he has now dropped the project to start work on another new film which will star Arvind Swami once again. Arvind Swami is reportedly blown away by the youngster’s working style and command over his craft, expressing great interest to work with him again.

Lyca Productions, the big production house which funded Arvind Swami’s last outing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, have come forward to produce this film under their prestigious banner. Karthick is silently conducting the location hunt for this project, which is expected to go on floors sometime next month.