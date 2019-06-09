In Com Staff June 09 2019, 3.51 pm June 09 2019, 3.51 pm

When Karthick Naren’s debut film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru released, the audience couldn’t stop lauding him for his direction. He quickly became the favourite of people and they could not wait for his big project. It is already known that Naragasooran is yet to see the light of the day. The final copy of the film is all ready to go but apparently, due to financial reasons, it has not been able to reach the big screens yet. Now, our sources have informed us that the makers are taking steps in order to get rid of all the financial problems as soon as possible.

According to our source, “Makers are taking all the steps necessary to get rid of the financial hurdles. Discussions are on and positive development can be expected soon. The satellite rights of this thriller have been acquired by Zee Tamil.” Well, since Zee has been acquiring the rights of many big films, this sure is a great step towards releasing the film. And since the satellite rights have been bought by them, Zee5 might just buy the digital rights of the film too! The film has an ensemble cast that includes Arvind Swami, Shriya Saran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and a few others. Fans are really hoping that they get to see this film on the big screens soon and this might just be the silver lining to it!