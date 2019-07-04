In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.53 pm July 04 2019, 7.53 pm

Since the massive failure of Hippi, Karthikeya fans have been waiting to see what the actor has to offer next. It is already known that Karthikeya will next be seen in Guna 369 and if the trailer and teaser is anything to go by, the actor will be seen in a different avatar for this one. While we saw the romantic side of Karthikeya in Hippi and RX 100, Guna 369 will show him in a rough character. Debutant Arjun Jandhyala is directing this film and according to latest updates, the release date of the film has finally been locked! Taking to Twitter, Karthikeya announced that the film is set to release on August 2!

Aug 2nd, Save the date. Get rdy to experience a never b4 high intense emotional ride. This raw & rustic intense drama is inspired by true events directed by chief @ArjunJandyala.#WarriorGuna🔪is all set to enter into the Warfield.@AnaghaOfficial @sgmoviemakers @chaitanmusic pic.twitter.com/HD7CXP9rFv — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) July 4, 2019

Along with two posters from the film, Karthikeya announced the release date and asked his fans to get ready for a high intense emotional ride. He also informed the audience that the film is inspired by true events thus it will be raw and rustic. Well, seeing that the hype is so much, we hope he can deliver with this movie. Guna 369 stars Anagha LK Maruthora as the female lead. The trailer although shows the same old love story and vengeance, we hope that the film will much more than that. Guna 369 is touted to be a real rustic love story and it is said to have quite a lot of action-packed sequences.