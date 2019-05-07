Karthi’s action drama, Kaithi, is all wrapped up!

Siddarthsrinivas May 07 2019, 7.16 pm May 07 2019, 7.16 pm

After the big debacle in Dev, it’s time for Karthi to bounce back strongly with his upcoming action drama Kaithi, which will soon be hitting the screens. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame, this is a film that has no heroine or songs. The team wrapped up the shoot on Tuesday morning, with a bike chase sequence on the Chennai outer ring road. They will now be strictly concentrating on the post-production process, with a theatrical release planned for the month of July.

Kaithi is touted to be a prison break drama, where Karthi and his jail buddies find a way out to freedom. The film will showcase the chronicles that take place within a period of just four hours, with lots of action guaranteed. Karthi had slightly beefed up and sported a thick beard for his look in the film. Young actors Kanna Ravi and Vatsan Chakravarthy are also a part of the cast. The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and a background score by Sam CS.

On completing this project, Karthi is now balancing two films – one with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan and the other with Jeethu Joseph. The former is touted to be a light-hearted rom-com and has Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine while Sathish provides comic relief. On the other hand, Jeethu Joseph’s film is a family drama where Karthi and Jyothika will be seen as siblings with Sathyaraj playing the father. The shoot for the film recently took off in Goa.