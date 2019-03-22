Karthi’s cult classic Paruthi Veeran to rerelease in many theatres in Tamil Nadu

There is a new fad in Tamil Nadu regarding films. Many theatres are re-releasing old films that have been liked by the audiences. There are also theatres in Chennai who have adopted a new trend of screening popular films of heroes for one or a couple of shows to bring in that extra moolah. Ajith and Vijay movies are mostly preferred but there are also cases where theatres screen films of other stars also.

Occasionally we do have films that are being re-released, sometime in an all new digital version like that of Sivaji Ganesan’s Karnan or MGR’s Aayirathil Oruvan. In the same breath, we hear that actor Karthi’s debut film Paruthi Veeran directed by Ameer will be re-released in select theatres from Friday, the 22nd March. Our sources said, “Karthi’s Paruthi Veeran will be releasing from today, March 22nd in ECR Mayajal, Koyambedu Rohini, Kaarapakkam Arvind, Tambaram National, Kanchipuram Karthikeyan, Padi Lakshmibala and Ammaiyarkuppam Babu”.

Paruthi Veeran released in 2007 was a blockbuster hit and it was Karthi’s debut and his performance in the film was lauded. The film about a ruffian and a strong woman set in the rural premise screamed perfect film making in all quarters that fetched the leading lady Priya Mani her National Award for Best Actress. Editor Raja Mohammad also won the National Award for Best Editing. The film went on to win six filmfare awards and two Tamil Nadu state awards. The raw and riveting climax still continues to haunt movie buffs. One can say it is the best for director Ameer and it took a long time for Karthi to come out of the shadows of Paruthi Veeran.