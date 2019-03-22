image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Karthi’s cult classic Paruthi Veeran to rerelease in many theatres in Tamil Nadu

Regional

Karthi’s cult classic Paruthi Veeran to rerelease in many theatres in Tamil Nadu

Paruthi Veeran released in 2007 was Karthi’s debut film

back
AmeerAmmaiyarkuppam BabuECR MayajalKaarapakkam ArvindKanchipuram KarthikeyanKarthiKoyambedu RohiniPadi LakshmibalaParuthi VeeranPriya ManiTambaram NationalTamil NadutheatresTrending In South
nextPrabhu Deva and Tamannaah starrer Devi 2's release date postponed

within