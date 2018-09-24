Karthi's Dev suffers due to nature's wrath at Kulu – Manali

In an unfortunate development, the entire team of the Karthi - Rakul Preet Singh starrer Dev is currently stranded at Kulu - Manali due to relentless landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh. Even as Karthi was supposed to leave Chennai and join the shooting of Dev on Sunday, a 140-member crew is already stationed there for the past four days.

Karthi opened up on this grave situation through a press statement. “We actually had to shoot scenes in the ambiance of rainfall and snowfall. Till yesterday, things were perfect with just gentle rains. The weather forecast didn’t predict anything alarming. The situation got worsened with incessant landslides and floods. Huge rocks started rolling down the hills, thereby hampering vehicular traffic and movement. I was stranded inside my car for nearly 4-5 hours. I had to stay in a nearby village for safety purposes. 140 of our crew members are left isolated without any food or communication at the mountain top,” he wrote.

With the roads blocked due to landslides, local authorities have given a tentative report that it would take at least 28 hours for vehicular transport to be restored to normal. All this has resulted in a loss to the tune of nearly Rs 1.5 cr for the film's producer S Lakshman of Prince Pictures. Dev is an action adventure thriller with debutant Rajath Ravishankar wielding the megaphone and Harris Jayaraj scoring the music.