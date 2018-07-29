Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam continues its smashing run in 255 theatres!

Despite the release of Vijay Sethupathi's Junga, Tom Cruise’s action thriller Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Trisha's Mohini, Karthi's recent blockbuster Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS) continues to play in 255 theaters across Tamil Nadu, according to distributors Sakthi Film Factory. It had 358 theaters when it released on July 13 and has held on very strongly due to great patronage from the family audiences. The film has also caused ripples in the Tamil society for its positive portrayal of farming and family values.

KKS has grossed more than Rs 35 crore in the state so far, with the collection coming in from Chennai city being Rs 4.03 crore. It looks like the film will continue with it's great run at the box office for few more weeks. Junga carries mixed reports and may lose its fizz after the weekend thereby putting the focus back on KKS.

In general, KKS has infused a lot of positivity in the Kollywood trade. At the recent press meet of Arya's Ghajinikanth, which is slated to release on August 3, the film's director Santhosh P Jayakumar said that the blockbuster success of KKS bodes well for his film as it's also a family entertainer. Sakthi Film Factory will be involved in the release of Ghajinikanth too, which they will be releasing all over TN except Chennai city.