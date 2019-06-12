Lmk June 12 2019, 6.44 pm June 12 2019, 6.44 pm

Over the past few years, Karthi has been associated with some quality flicks which have been successful at the box office. Films like Madras, Komban, Thozha, Theeran and Kadai Kutty Singam took the star actor to a position of real strength in Kollywood. The failure of films like Kaatru Veliyidai and Dev have been minor setbacks though. His next release would be Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. This film, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, had its teaser launched recently to great response. Kaithi is slated to release on July 19th, according to the latest buzz in trade circles.

The story of Kaithi happens over the course of a single night (about 4 hours to be precise) and the team has ‘nocturnally’ shot the film in accordance with this fact. The film is said to have some great action scenes and is expected to be a gamechanger. With Lokesh touted to direct Thalapathy Vijay next (Thalapathy 64), the buzz and audience interest surrounding Kaithi have amplified further. It is certainly expected to take a great opening and be a rousing comeback for Karthi after the disastrous Dev earlier in the year. He seems to be having a rough and tough role in the film; just like how his fans love to see him.

Meanwhile, Karthi has already started shooting for his next film after Kaithi, with director Jeethu Joseph and co-starring Jyotika, Sathyaraj and Nikhila Vimal. Karthi has also signed on for a key role in legendary director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming on-screen adaptation of the epic Ponniyin Selvan.