Karthi's next movie with Jyothika begins rolling!

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 3.41 pm April 27 2019, 3.41 pm

For quite some time now, we had been announcing that after his ongoing project Kaithi, Karthi would be joining hands with his sister-in-law Jyothika, for a new project! We had also revealed that this project would be directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam and Papanasam fame! Now, we have received official confirmation of this project, from Karthi himself. He has also revealed quite a few other details about this upcoming movie, including its announcement poster, which gives out quite a few details about the film!

Earlier today, Karthi posted a tweet about this new venture, to be produced by Parallel Minds and presented by Viacom18 Studios. With the words "Drama begins today", Karthi has revealed that this movie's shoot starts today. However, the poster depicts a drop of blood, flowing down from these words. This suggests that this movie could be an intense crime thriller. Also, Karthi's face, shown in a grimace, is filled with a misty dense forest. This could even be hinting at the plot of the story happening at some dense jungle location.

Thrilled to share screen space with Anni for the first time :) & looking forward to work with #JeethuJoseph sir. #Sathyaraj sir brings more strength to us. With all your blessings shoot begins today. #Jyotika

— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 27, 2019

This upcoming project has music by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame and also has veteran Sathyaraj in an important role. This is the first time ever that Karthi is working on a project with Jyothika. RD Rajasekar will be cranking the camera for this movie, which is being planned for an October release. Karthi's Kaithi with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Managaram fame is currently in the post-production stage. He also has a movie with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. Stay tuned for further updates!