Karthi’s next to depict events that take place in just a day’s time!

Star scion Karthi’s Dev might be ready to hit the screens very soon, but even before he sees through the release, the actor has already started shooting for his next in Tenkasi. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame, the film is an out-and-out action thriller that doesn’t even have space for a heroine. The team kicked off the shoot in Chennai but are now camping at Tenkasi for a long schedule where a majority of the film will be shot.

The latest detail of the film is that the story will focus on events that take place over a period of just 24 hours. Karthi is said to have physically prepared himself for this film, as it involves truckloads of action sequences. Twin stunt choreographers Anbariv, who have already worked with the actor in Madras, are sketching out the action blocks here as well.

Meanwhile, Karthi’s Dev is now contemplating to see a worldwide release on the 8of February. The team had initially fixed the Republic Day weekend for their showdown, but have seemingly pushed it citing a few last minute delays. Directed by debutant Rajath Ravishankar, Dev is a complete travelogue joy ride that will showcase the story of a man who drops his job to change paths into an adrenaline-packed, joyous life. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine and has music by Harris Jayaraj.