Karthi's upcoming film Kaithi to release a teaser on May 30

Thousands of Karthi fans have been eagerly waiting to hear updates about his next film, titled Kaithi. This upcoming venture is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, of Managaram fame and it is touted to be a complete action thriller. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, this film’s shoot was wrapped up earlier this month. As known, the film has no heroine and no songs either. The makers have now revealed another interesting update. It has been announced that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on May 30. Fans are extremely stoked about this news and have been wishing the best of luck over comments. Along with the news, a new poster has also been revealed.

In this poster, Karthi looks extremely fierce and angry, wearing shackles around his neck. A prison break drama, the film stars Ramana, Anjathey-fame Naren, and George Mariyaan and it portrays events happening over four hours. If reports are anything to go by, the teaser will be full of action and grit. Reports state that the film has been entirely shot in the night. The action sequences have been choreographed by stunt master Anbariv. Jointly bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures and Vivekananda Pictures, Kaithi has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame Sathyan Sooryan. Shot in and around Chennai and Tirunelveli, this film is set for a July release.

Reports state that the film’s shoot was completed in 61-62 nights and there is not even a single daylight shot in the film. Karthi is next teaming up with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan for a fun-filled entertainer. It will have Rashmika Mandanna making her Tamil debut. Karthi also has another film with director Jeethu Joseph, which will be a family drama. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj will be helming Vijay’s next film, which is being tentatively called Thalapathy 64.