Karthi's upcoming project with Bakkiyaraj Kannan likely to be titled Sultan!

Dashing Karthi's last release Dev had a lot of hopes riding on it but the movie failed to take-off at the box office and only received a lukewarm response from the audiences. Nevertheless, he immediately moved on to his next project Kaithi. This movie with Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj was wrapped up in record time and it quickly moved into the post-production stage. Kaithi is nearing completion and is expected to be hitting screens soon. Karthi has also begun shooting for his upcoming project with his sister-in-law Jyothika, where the two will be playing siblings. Besides this, it was also announced that Karthi would be working in a new project with Bakkiyaraj Kannan. We now have an exciting new update on this movie.

Reports state that talks are on to finalize the title of Karthi's movie with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who shot to fame with the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo. This project is being bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures. Talking about this, our source close to the production house states, "Yes, they are indeed discussing the title for Karthi's project with Bakkiyaraj. Many titles are being considered and Sultan is one of them." The title Sultan was earlier supposed to be given for an animated movie starring Superstar Rajinikanth. However, that project didn't take off and the title was never used.

Karthi's pair in this Bakkiyaraj Kannan movie would be Rashmika Mandanna, who would be making her debut in Tamil cinema. She has had a successful run in Tollywood with back-to-back successes in Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. The young duo of Vivek-Mervin will be composing the music for this flick, which has Sathya Sooryan handling the cinematography. Tentatively titled Karthi 19, this project is said to be an action comedy. Karthi's project with Jyothika is being directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has earlier directed movies like Drishyam and Papanasam.