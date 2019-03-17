Karthi's yesteryear cult movie Aayirathil Oruvan to get a theatrical re-release!

The year 2010 saw the release of a much anticipated period action adventure movie - Aayirathil Oruvan, which was also the title of a super hit 1965 movie, starring the one and only MGR! Amidst a lot of expectations and unfortunate production delays, Karthi's Aayirathil Oruvan released after nearly a year of postponements, on 14th January 2010. Directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by R. Ravindran under the Dream Valley Corporation banner, this movie had music by GV Prakash and editing by Kola Bhaskar with Ramji's cinematography. Aayirathil Oruvan opened to mixed reviews and ultimately did not become the blockbuster, it was expected to be. There was a re-screening of the movie at a famous Chennai theatre and this movie's producer made an exciting announcement there.

At the re-screening of Aayirathil Oruvan, which was highly welcomed by the audiences, its producer R. Ravindran stated, "More than a movie production, Aayirathil Oruvan was a lifetime experience for me. Though it was celebrated by people of other states, it failed to get the deserved recognition in Tamil Nadu. However, it is heartwarming to see the belated response it is getting now. I guess the movie was way too ahead of its' times. We are thrilled to see the response from the youth of today. We are thinking of re-releasing it across Tamil Nadu theatres and it might happen soon!" This is interesting to know and it would definitely be wonderful if Aayirathil Oruvan gets re-released soon.

The overall public response to the recent re-screening was overwhelming and the youth of today gave an amazing response and requested the Aayirathil Oruvan team to get together for the movie's second part. The youth of today, who missed watching the movie's original release in the theatres, expressed their wonder at how fantastic the movie was to watch on the big screens, having only watched the movie on their TV screens earlier. The general opinion was that had this movie been released in times when social media was on the upswing, it would have gotten an altogether different level of reception amongst the public.

Let's hope the producer keeps good on his word and re-releases Aayirathil Oruvan across Tamil Nadu theatres, very soon!