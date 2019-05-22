Karunakaran roped in for an important role in Arya's Teddy with director Shakthi Sounder Rajan

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 7.12 pm May 22 2019, 7.12 pm

Karunakaran is a talented artist who has been a part of many interesting films like Jigarthanda, Soodhu Kavvum, Yamirukka Bayamae, Iraivi, Gethu, Yaan, and the last week’s release Monster. He was also recently in the news for apologising to Vijay’s fans because of a remark he had made a few months ago. We now have a piece of interesting information on the actors’ next film. Apparently, Karunakaran will be playing a pivotal role in Arya’s Teddy, directed by Shakthi Sounder Rajan. The film was announced on the wedding day of Arya with Sayyeshaa and is being bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja for the Studio Green banner.

Our sources close to the team of Teddy tell us, “Karunakaran has been brought on board Teddy and his role will be crucial to the plot line.” Director Shakthi Sounder Rajan, known for his sci-fi films like Miruthan and Tik Tik Tik, will be dealing with a kid-centric film in Teddy. Imman is scoring music for this film. The pre-production work of the film is done with and soon the unit will start shooting. Arya’s wife Sayyesha is said to be doing the role of the heroine in Teddy. As per industry insiders, this film would cater to children and will be shot in Chennai and Europe.

Early this year, Karunakaran was seen in Podhu Nalam Karudhi, directed by Zion and Kalavu under the direction of Murali Karthik. Although comedy is Karunakaran’s forte, he can also pull off a menacing villain with a lot of panache. A software professional who took to films because of his passion, Karunakaran is a name to reckon with in the industry when it comes to demonstrating natural acting skills. Last year the actor was seen in twelve films with different actors and directors and in different genres, which only goes on to prove the range he is capable of. With Teddy in his kitty, we are sure he is going to be a valuable addition to the project.