Karunakaran takes a dig at Vijay, gets abused by fans

For the past two days, comedian Karunakaran’s Twitter account has become a ground of war between himself and fans of Thalapathy Vijay. Karunakaran took a dig at Vijay’s speech at the Sarkar audio launch, asking Vijay whether his speech was only for the leaders or for his abusive fans as well. Though the reason for the start of this topic on his Twitter page is unknown and definitely looks triggered, it has created huge commotion amidst the fans.
When one of the fans replied by asking him to shut up, Karunakaran replied with another one of Vijay’s statement.
Fans also went to the extent of modifying his Wikipedia page, changing his date and place of birth to prove that he is not a Tamilian. Karunakaran clarified it immediately, adding more fuel to the fire with a series of tweets including one where he tagged Vijay himself, asking the fans to see if that works.
Finally, the actor tried to peace out by coming up with a stable statement to end all the hullabaloo.
Usually, upcoming actors and technicians in the industry speak highly of the top stars in order to fetch themselves a chance in one of the upcoming biggies, but it looks like Karunakaran just doesn’t care about all that. With many of his projects coming up in the following days, it looks like the actor has to be ready to face a troll from Vijay’s fans every time he comes up with an announcement.