Karunakaran takes a dig at Vijay, gets abused by fans

For the past two days, comedian Karunakaran’s Twitter account has become a ground of war between himself and fans of Thalapathy Vijay. Karunakaran took a dig at Vijay’s speech at the Sarkar audio launch, asking Vijay whether his speech was only for the leaders or for his abusive fans as well. Though the reason for the start of this topic on his Twitter page is unknown and definitely looks triggered, it has created huge commotion amidst the fans.

Is Kutty Kadhai only for leaders or also for actors ask your fans to not be abusive nanba Nanby and check if they listen .Plz ask them not to be abusive and hateful #Peace bro — Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) October 3, 2018

When one of the fans replied by asking him to shut up, Karunakaran replied with another one of Vijay’s statement.

Kaduppavudhu na Gammunu irukkaanum appo Thaan Life Jammunu irukkum bro https://t.co/yq8JdbMg4k — Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) October 3, 2018

Fans also went to the extent of modifying his Wikipedia page, changing his date and place of birth to prove that he is not a Tamilian. Karunakaran clarified it immediately, adding more fuel to the fire with a series of tweets including one where he tagged Vijay himself, asking the fans to see if that works.

Tag this Id if you guys really had guts @actorvijay try it might work — Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) October 6, 2018

Finally, the actor tried to peace out by coming up with a stable statement to end all the hullabaloo.

Friends Good night .... the fear that is being created in this society is unwanted for this society realise it work for it don’t defend in cheap ways use word power not by threat calls grow up work for the state nation not for individuals but for the society ☝️ — Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) October 7, 2018

Usually, upcoming actors and technicians in the industry speak highly of the top stars in order to fetch themselves a chance in one of the upcoming biggies, but it looks like Karunakaran just doesn’t care about all that. With many of his projects coming up in the following days, it looks like the actor has to be ready to face a troll from Vijay’s fans every time he comes up with an announcement.