Karunanidhi Death: Vijay's Sarkar put on hold out of respect for Kalaignar

Earlier in the week, the team of Vijay - A.R.Murugadoss' Sarkar had flown to Las Vegas, USA, to shoot the star's introductory song in the film and to plan a few scenes along with Varu Sarathkumar. They had also started shooting, as planned. Now, due to the sudden demise of Kalaignar Karunanidhi, the Sarkar team has halted their shooting in Las Vegas, as a mark of respect to the departed leader. They will be resuming their shooting once Kalaignar's last rites have been completed in Chennai. Sarkar is produced by Sun Pictures’ Kalanidhi Maran, who is a relative of DMK patriarch, the departed Karunanidhi.

Leading stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Vishal and Vijay Sethupathi have paid their final respects to Kalaignar in-person at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai. All of them were shooting and fulfilling their promotional commitments within the country and could be in Chennai at short notice.

Since Vijay is stationed far away in the USA, it has to be seen whether he would be able to make it to Chennai in time for Kalaignar's final procession. It will be a really long flight. He is expected to send a condolence statement or a video though.