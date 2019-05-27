  3. Regional
Kasada Tabara director Chimbu Devan clarifies that the film is not an anthology!

Regional

Kasada Tabara director Chimbu Devan clarifies that the film is not an anthology!

Kasada Tabara to be released worldwide in 2020

back
Black Ticket CompanyChimbu DevanHarish KalyanPremgi AmarenPriya Bhavani ShankarR RavindranShathnuSundeep KishanV. RajalakshmiVenkat PrabhuVijayalakshmi and Regina Cassandra
nextSid Sriram posts thankful message, says it feels like an 'absolute dream'!

within