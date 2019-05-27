Kasada Tabara director Chimbu Devan clarifies that the film is not an anthology!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 8.19 pm May 27 2019, 8.19 pm

Kasada Tabara, directed by Chimbu Devan, is possibly one of the most talked about films currently. The film has a unique storytelling method wherein a story is narrated through six perspectives and all the six of them have different technicians. The first look of the film was recently released and fans got to know that the film’s ensemble cast includes Harish Kalyan, Shathnu, Sundeep Kishan, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaren, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vijayalakshmi and Regina Cassandra. While the makers are celebrating the huge response for the first look of the film, the director went on to clarify that the film will not be an anthology.

In a press statement that has been released, the director is quoted as saying, “I would like to clarify that our film doesn’t belong to this genre. An anthology is a collection of short stories that have no connection between one segment and the other. In contrast, Kasada Tabara is a film with a single story encapsulating six portions.” He also went on to add that the film is like a ‘maximized collage portrait of almost all the reigning personalities of our industry.’ Talking about working with the cast he said, “It was entirely a different and phenomenal experience to work with a bunch of talented actors and technicians. Perhaps, it might sound to be a stereotypical statement but taking a look at the star-cast and technicians, it is definitely going to be proved right. Name anyone in this league - Harish Kalyan, Sundeep Kishen, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Premgi Amaran, Vijayalakshmi or Priya Bhavani Shankar, everyone is known for their unique styled performance. In addition, they have been someone, who hasn’t been on a hurried race, but always take scrutinizing efforts for settling down with right projects.” He also said that the team is now pumped up for a worldwide release in 2020.

Kasada Tabara is produced by V. Rajalakshmi for Black Ticket Company in association with R. Ravindran of Trident Arts. The film has six different editors, cinematographers and music directors! It sure will be interesting to see how this one turns out to be.