Kasthuri does it all, from seeking no ban on Tik Tok to playing a cop!

Kasthuri is a very popular person, especially in social media. Her controversial tweets have always garnered attention and these days she has been vociferous in voicing her opinion on important issues in any field be it political or cinema or sports, mindless of repercussions. Recently, the Madras High Court had sought the ban of Tik Tok app which is mainly intended for sharing short videos wherein the user can record for the duration of three to sixty seconds. But many people have objected to the app because there is a lot of sleaze on it.

It is also felt that this app is corrupting a lot of young minds and therefore it has to be banned. The ban of the app came into effect from April 18. Meanwhile, the app owners had appealed to the Supreme Court to lift the ban. On this issue, Kasthuri had given her two cents. She was quoted as saying that the app should not be banned because it gives access to common people to try out their singing or dancing skills and exhibit them to the world. She also condemned those who were against the ban of 800 pornographic websites.

On her professional front, Kasthuri was seen last in CS Amudhan’s Thamizh Padam 2 in an item dance number. But in Salangai Durai’s upcoming film IPC 302, Kasthuri will be wearing khaki and will sport a role of a cop. Her character name is called Durga IPS and this is the first time the actress will be doing a police role. Naga Shakthi and Varshitha will be essaying a young romantic pair in the film.