Katerri director is ready for Suriya and Chiyaan Vikram

Katerri is an upcoming horror mystery entertainer by director Deekay - famous for the horror blockbuster Yaamirukka Bayamey. Studio Green is producing this film which has an ensemble cast with names like Vaibhav, Karunakaran, Varu, Aathmika and Sonam Bajwa. Deekay's 2nd film, Kavalai Vendam, disappeared from theaters quickly and he would be looking to get back to winning ways with Katerri.

At the teaser launch press meet of the film (held in Chennai on Tuesday), it was said that producer Gnanavel Raja was the one who suggested the title Katerri. We also came to know that Katerri will be a crisp film without the usual song and dance routines. The speakers said that the film will be unpredictable and of international standards. Deekay thanked Gnanavel Raja for trusting him after a failure and going ahead with producing the film without even listening to the story.

Gnanavel added that Deekay is an under-utilised director who is capable of narrating visually grand and engaging stories like K.V.Anand. The producer also said that Deekay has excellent scripts ready for top heroes like Suriya and Vikram, and that he will move to the next league after the success of Katerri. The film will hit the screens in October.