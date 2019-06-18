In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.27 am June 18 2019, 1.27 am

The dashing young Kathir, who made his acting debut with the highly acclaimed Madha Yaanai Koottam, received a lot of acclaim for his performance. Since then, he has worked in selected movies and all of them have been critically acclaimed. He followed up on the success of Madha Yaanai Koottam with standout performances in Kirumi, a wonderful supporting role in Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha, before outstanding renditions in Pariyerum Perumal and Sigai. However, his last release Sathru, in which he donned the Khaki, was not well received by the audiences. We had earlier revealed that Kathir was playing a major role in the highly anticipated upcoming movie Thalapathy 63. Now, we have another exciting update about another of his projects...

It was recently reported that Kathir was playing the lead role in a movie called Jada, which also has Seethakathi fame Rajkumar and Yogi Babu in important roles. Apart from these two projects, Kathir had also signed up to play the lead in a comedy entertainer, with Soori in a vital supporting role. This movie, directed by Prabakaran, is being jointly produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Viacom 18 Studios. The makers have now announced the title and also revealed first look poster of this movie. With a unique and quirky title Sarbath, this upcoming movie seems set to promise to quench our thirst for a laugh riot. Ajesh Ashok is composing the music for this movie while T Prabhakaran will be in charge of cinematography and GK Prasanna will be handling the editing.