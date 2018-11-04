Katrin Mohzi: STR will charm you in his new cameo

STR is going through a good phase currently. Just when it looked like he was down in the dumps after the disastrous failure of AAA last year, the actor bounced back strongly with his stylish, casual performance in the latest Mani Ratnam blockbuster Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

STR is rushing through with the shooting of his current film (supposedly titled Vandha Rajavadan Varuven) with director Sundar C. The film is largely being shot in Chennai and Hyderabad, after the initial schedule in Georgia. The team plans to wrap it all in December and release their film in early 2019. Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa are the female leads in this Lyca Productions venture.

Before that, STR fans can get to see their favourite star in Kaatrin Mozhi, set to release on November 16th. The trailer (yet to be released online) gives us a glimpse of his role, which serves to motivate Jyotika. It must be noted that Ayushmann Khurana played this role in the original. STR sports a beard and looks coolly handsome in his Kaatrin Mozhi cameo.

Another red-hot actor, Yogi Babu, also has a cameo appearance in Kaatrin Mozhi; his role is also revealed in the trailer. He plays one among the men who are enticed by Jo's voice in her night time 'adults only' talk show on radio.