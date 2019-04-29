Katrina Kaif is all praise for Tamil Superstar Vijay, recollects her shooting days with him

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 3.18 pm April 29 2019, 3.18 pm

Vijay is one actor who is known for his professionalism despite having achieved a huge stature in his career. He continues to remain humble to people around and this has been evident from the numerous incidents which are being narrated by those who have had the opportunity to experience his amiable nature. Latest to join this list is Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who has many good things to say about the Mersal hero. Katrina had not worked in any film with Vijay but in a commercial way back in 2008.

In a recent interview to a popular media, Katrina recalled the shooting of the commercial with Vijay in Ooty. She said, “We were shooting in Ooty and it was very cold. We were all sitting on the floor and I was on my phone. I saw two feet in front of me but I did not look up and continued talking on my phone. I thought it must be someone standing and did not pay much attention. After I was done with the call also, the feet were still there. That’s when I looked up and I realized it was the same person in the commercial. He was none other than Vijay and he is a south superstar. He was waiting all along to say bye to me and since I was on the call, did not disturb and waited for me to complete my call”.

This once again reiterates the fact that Vijay is a grounded and sorted personality. Such a quality is rare to find in people who have scaled greater heights in their life. Right now the actor is busy with his film Thalapathy 63 directed by Atlee.